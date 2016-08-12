BRIEF-GBST Holdings updates on FY17 earnings guidance
* Company expects net earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of around $8.0m for first half of FY17
Aug 12 Long Bon International :
* Says it will repurchase 30 million shares of its common stock (a 5.4 percent stake) during the period from Aug. 15 to Oct. 14
* Says the price range of shares to be repurchased is T$14 per share ~ T$24 per share
* Total share repurchase consideration is T$1,187,085,000
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/dsqWxr
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Company expects net earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of around $8.0m for first half of FY17
SYDNEY, Feb 1 Australian home prices posted yet another jump in January, starting the New Year on a high note for the sizzling markets of Sydney and Melbourne.
Jan 31 Invitation Homes, the largest U.S. home rental company, raised $1.54 billion in an initial public offering on Tuesday, according to a source familiar with the matter, setting the stage for an anticipated pick-up in IPO activity in 2017.