UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 12 Hang Seng Indexes Co Ltd
* Says AAC Technolgoies Holdings Inc to be added to Hang Seng Index effective September 5
* Says Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holdings Corp to be removed from Hang Seng Index effective September 5
Source text in English: bit.ly/2b25Rzj
Further company coverage: (Reporting By Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources