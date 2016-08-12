Aug 12 Jmicron Technology :

* Says it will repurchase 2.3 million shares of its common stock (a 3.2 percent stake) during the period from Aug. 12 to Oct. 11

* Says the price range of shares to be repurchased is T$10.15 per share ~ T$21.75 per share

* Total share repurchase consideration is T$50,025,000

