Aug 12 Adimmune :

* Says it will issue the 1st series domestic secured convertible corporate bonds, worth T$600 million

* Says par value and issue price of T$100,000 for the bonds

* Maturity period of five years and coupon rate is 0 percent for the bonds

* Proceeds will be used to repay bank loans and invest in subsidiaries

