Altria investigating if recalled tobacco products were tampered with
Feb 3 Altria Group Inc said on Friday it was working with authorities to investigate if the smokeless tobacco products it recalled earlier this week were tampered with.
Aug 12 China Grand Automotive Services Co Ltd
* Says it plans to invest 450 million yuan ($67.73 million) to set up industry buyout fund worth 3.0 billion yuan with partners
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2aYgJAY
($1 = 6.6445 Chinese yuan renminbi)
* Files for secondary offering of up to $5.0 million
* Files for offering of up to 12,535,000 shares of common stock underlying warrants