Aug 12 Posiflex Technology :

* Says it will issue the 2nd series unsecured convertible corporate bonds, worth T$1.2 billion

* Says par value and issue price of T$100,000 for the bonds

* Maturity period of three years and coupon rate is 0 percent for the bonds

* Proceeds will be used to repay loans

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/q1BqFG

