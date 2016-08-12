BRIEF-Hologic completes divestiture of blood screening business
* Hologic completes divestiture of blood screening business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 12 B-Soft Co Ltd
* Says it plans to acquire financial services firm for 1.24 billion yuan ($186.97 million) via share issue, cash
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2bnky0E
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6320 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Hologic completes divestiture of blood screening business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Exactech announces divestiture of spine assets and restructuring charges
WASHINGTON, Jan 31 President Donald Trump was set to unveil his pick on Tuesday for a lifetime job on the U.S. Supreme Court, likely choosing a conservative judge to try to shape the court for years to come on issues like abortion and gun and religious rights.