BRIEF-Vanc Pharmaceuticals announces non brokered private placement
* Vanc Pharmaceuticals announces non brokered private placement
Aug 14 Da An Gene Co Ltd of Sun Yat-sen University :
* Says it plans to sell a 100 percent stake in its Zhongshan bioengineering unit to its wholly owned Guangzhou-based genentech subsidiary, for 86.7 million yuan
* Says the Zhongshan bioengineering unit will be co's wholly owned sub-subsidiary after the trasaction
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/My6lxk
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Vanc Pharmaceuticals announces non brokered private placement
(Adds comments from Goldman Sachs' chief executive) By Devika Krishna Kumar and Ross Kerber NEW YORK/BOSTON, Jan 30 Most U.S. corporate bosses have stayed silent on President Donald Trump's immigration curbs, underscoring the sensitivities around opposing policies that could provoke a backlash from the White House. While the leaders of Apple Inc, Google and Facebook Inc emailed their staff to denounce the suspension of the U.S. refugee program and the halting of arri
FRANKFURT, Jan 30 Lighting group Osram has received approval from the German government for the 400 million euro ($425 million) sale of its Lamps unit to a consortium of Chinese bidders, a spokesman said on Monday.