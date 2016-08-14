Aug 14 Da An Gene Co Ltd of Sun Yat-sen University :

* Says it plans to sell a 100 percent stake in its Zhongshan bioengineering unit to its wholly owned Guangzhou-based genentech subsidiary, for 86.7 million yuan

* Says the Zhongshan bioengineering unit will be co's wholly owned sub-subsidiary after the trasaction

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/My6lxk

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)