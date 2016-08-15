Aug 15 Sou Yu Te Group Co Ltd :

* Says its wholly owned unit, a Dongguan-based supply chain management company, set up a supply chain management JV in Shaoxing with Shaoxing-based consulting partnership

* Says the JV is capitalized at 70 million yuan and the unit invested 35.7 million yuan in it to acquire its 51 percent stake

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/k2rYwX

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)