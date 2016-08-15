Stock futures signal slightly higher market open. For more see the European equities LiveMarkets blog
LONDON, Jan 31 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
Aug 15 Cinda Real Estate Co Ltd :
* Says it issued 2016 second tranche non-public corporate bonds worth 3 billion yuan with a term of three years and coupon rate of 4.5 percent
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/718Gvt
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
LONDON, Jan 31 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
SEOUL, Jan 31 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0722 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL January 31 -302.6 118.2 132.3 ^January 26 364.9 -196.0 -214.8 January 25 209.1 -375.7 109.3 January 24
Jan 31 Sekisui House SI Residential Investment Corp :