UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 15 DEA General Aviation Holding Co Ltd
* Says it cuts share private placement size to 3.35 billion yuan ($503.93 million) from 3.58 billion yuan previously to fund projects, repay bank loans
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2bgRxHB; bit.ly/2bwu1XS
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6477 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources