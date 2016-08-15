UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 15 NanJi E-Commerce Co Ltd
* Says it plans to acquire technology firm for 956 million yuan ($143.81 million) via cash, share issue
* Says it plans to raise up to 400 million yuan in private placement of shares
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2aMVVxt
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6477 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources