BRIEF-Leone Film Group 2016 prelim. revenue EUR 52 mln, up 34 pct yoy
* Reported on Monday 2016 preliminary revenue 52 million euros ($55.59 million), up 34 pct versus year ago
Aug 15 DuZhe Publishing & Media Co Ltd :
* Says it names Chen Zekui as new general manger of the co to replace Peng Changcheng who resigns from the position
PRAGUE, Jan 31 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== M3: M3 data due out at 10.00 a.m. (0900 GMT) Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data..................
FRANKFURT, Jan 31 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open unchanged on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0709 GMT.