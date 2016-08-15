UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 15 Guanghe Landscape Culture Communication Co Ltd ShanXi :
* Says it to set up a wholly owned trading subsidiary in Shenzhen
* Says the new unit with registered capital of 10 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/KPTixk
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources