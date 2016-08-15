BRIEF-Ipsen to acquire Primary Care Platform in Italy from Akkadeas Pharma
* Ipsen to acquire Primary Care Platform in Italy from Akkadeas Pharma
Aug 15 Shindoo Chemi-industry Co Ltd
* Says it signed contract to form cooperation with Beijing Jingdong Century Trading Co Ltd (IPO-JDM.O)
* Says two parties will co-develop E-commerce for agricultural products, such as compound fertilizer products
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/A87zQa
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Ipsen to acquire Primary Care Platform in Italy from Akkadeas Pharma
TOKYO, Jan 31 Asian shares slipped on Tuesday as stringent curbs on travel to the United States ordered by President Donald Trump brought home to investors that he is serious about carrying out his controversial campaign pledges.
* Delivered by Wood Group's Kuala Lumpur office, contract will support up to 130 new full-time positions in Malaysia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)