Aug 15 Li Kang Biomedical :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.05 per share for 2015

* Says it will pay stock dividend of T$1.1 per share

* Ex-dividend and ex-right date Aug. 31

* Last date before book closure Sep. 1 with book closure period from Sep. 2 to Sep. 6

* Record date Sep. 6

* Cash dividend payment date Oct. 5

* Stock dividend payment date Oct. 6

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/jy4dYX

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)