Aug 15 Shindoo Chemi-industry Co Ltd :

* Says the co's wholly owned unit, an online retailer company, entered into strategy cooperation framework agreements with Vipshop Holdings Ltd and Tuniu Corp

* Says the co and Vipshop Holdings Ltd will share the resources of users and jointly develop business in secondary and tertiary markets

* Says the co and Tuniu Corp will cooperate on building tour E-commerce platform towards small-medium cities

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/mdn0nw; goo.gl/4CTB0j

