Aug 15 Lin Horn Technology

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$106,607,235 in total for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date Aug. 31

* Last date before book closure Sep. 1 with book closure period from Sep. 2 to Sep. 6

* Record date Sep. 6

* Payment date Oct. 7

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/vcC9wG

