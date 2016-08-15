BRIEF-Ringkjoebing Landbobank FY pre-tax profit up at DKK 661 million
* FY profit before tax increased by 12 percent to 661 million Danish crowns ($95 million)
Aug 15 Orix JREIT Inc :
* Says it resolved to issue 98,381 new units via public offering and 4,919 new units via private placement, for 17.43 billion yen in total
* Says it plans to buy two properties for 13.55 billion yen(not including tax) in total
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/5LjIHB; goo.gl/p2Z1RE
* Lettings at 7 Clarges Street on over 80 pct of office space
* Maintaining positive momentum across all divisions and trading is in line with management expectations