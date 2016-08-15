BRIEF-Sekisui House SI Residential Investment to issue REIT bonds for 100 bln yen
Jan 31 Sekisui House SI Residential Investment Corp :
Aug 15 Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment Corp :
* Says it to take out loan of 2,500 million yen in total on Sep. 1 and the loan will maturity on Aug. 31, 2017
* Says proceeds to be used for property acquisition
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/LTC8d1
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
Jan 31 Sekisui House SI Residential Investment Corp :
* Redefine International completes 29 mln stg Manchester office disposal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* FY profit before tax increased by 12 percent to 661 million Danish crowns ($95 million)