BRIEF-Ringkjoebing Landbobank FY pre-tax profit up at DKK 661 million
* FY profit before tax increased by 12 percent to 661 million Danish crowns ($95 million)
Aug 15 (Reuters) Orix Jreit Inc EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months to 6 months to Aug 31, 2016 Aug 31, 2016 LATEST PRIOR FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 20.42 20.30 Net 7.20 7.02 Div 2,900 yen 2,900 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=8954.T
* FY profit before tax increased by 12 percent to 661 million Danish crowns ($95 million)
* Lettings at 7 Clarges Street on over 80 pct of office space
* Maintaining positive momentum across all divisions and trading is in line with management expectations