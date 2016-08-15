Aug 15 (Reuters) Orix Jreit Inc EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months to 6 months to Aug 31, 2016 Aug 31, 2016 LATEST PRIOR FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 20.42 20.30 Net 7.20 7.02 Div 2,900 yen 2,900 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=8954.T