BRIEF-Ringkjoebing Landbobank FY pre-tax profit up at DKK 661 million
* FY profit before tax increased by 12 percent to 661 million Danish crowns ($95 million)
Aug 15 Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment Corp :
* Says it to change its fiscal period for each year from Jan. 1~last day of June to Feb. 1~last day of July, and from July 1~last day of December to Aug. 1~last day of next January
* Says its 20th fiscal period will be from Jan. 1, 2017 to last day of July, 2017
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/UDqP9q
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* FY profit before tax increased by 12 percent to 661 million Danish crowns ($95 million)
* Lettings at 7 Clarges Street on over 80 pct of office space
* Maintaining positive momentum across all divisions and trading is in line with management expectations