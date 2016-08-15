BRIEF-Ringkjoebing Landbobank FY pre-tax profit up at DKK 661 million
* FY profit before tax increased by 12 percent to 661 million Danish crowns ($95 million)
Aug 15 J Trust Co Ltd :
* Says it to repurchase up to 7,000,000 shares (6.6 percent stake) at price of up to 5.17 billion yen in total on Aug. 16
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/Ax0vMF
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* FY profit before tax increased by 12 percent to 661 million Danish crowns ($95 million)
* Lettings at 7 Clarges Street on over 80 pct of office space
* Maintaining positive momentum across all divisions and trading is in line with management expectations