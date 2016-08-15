BRIEF-Ringkjoebing Landbobank FY pre-tax profit up at DKK 661 million
* FY profit before tax increased by 12 percent to 661 million Danish crowns ($95 million)
Aug 15 Fit Inc :
* Says it has received the approval to extend the deadline of submitting the first quarter report for fiscal year ending March 2017 to Sep. 9, instead of Aug. 15
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/Qu6m3o
* Lettings at 7 Clarges Street on over 80 pct of office space
* Maintaining positive momentum across all divisions and trading is in line with management expectations