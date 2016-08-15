Aug 15 XPEC Entertainment :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$22,211,706 in total for 2015

* Says it will pay stock dividend of T$199,905,350 in total

* Ex-dividend and ex-right date Sep. 9

* Last date before book closure Sep. 10 with book closure period from Sep. 11 to Sep. 15

* Record date Sep. 15

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/D2FHNv

