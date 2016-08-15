BRIEF-Ringkjoebing Landbobank FY pre-tax profit up at DKK 661 million
* FY profit before tax increased by 12 percent to 661 million Danish crowns ($95 million)
Aug 15 (Reuters) Frontier Real Estate Investment Corp. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months 6 months ended Jun 30, 2016 ended Dec 31, 2015 to Dec 31, 2016 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Revenues 10.05 10.04 9.99 (+0.1 pct ) (+1.9 pct ) (-0.6 pct ) Net 4.47 4.81 4.72 (-7.1 pct ) (+3.6 pct ) (+5.6 pct ) Div 9,694 yen 9,695 yen 9,500 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=8964.T
* FY profit before tax increased by 12 percent to 661 million Danish crowns ($95 million)
* Lettings at 7 Clarges Street on over 80 pct of office space
* Maintaining positive momentum across all divisions and trading is in line with management expectations