Aug 15 (Reuters) Frontier Real Estate Investment Corp. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months 6 months ended Jun 30, 2016 ended Dec 31, 2015 to Dec 31, 2016 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Revenues 10.05 10.04 9.99 (+0.1 pct ) (+1.9 pct ) (-0.6 pct ) Net 4.47 4.81 4.72 (-7.1 pct ) (+3.6 pct ) (+5.6 pct ) Div 9,694 yen 9,695 yen 9,500 yen