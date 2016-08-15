Aug 15 Zhen Ding Technology Holding Ltd :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$3,621,367,616 in total for 2015

* Ex-dividend date Aug. 31

* Last date before book closure Sep. 1 with book closure period from Sep. 2 to Sep. 6

* Record date Sep. 6

* Payment date Sep. 14

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/ZnyvPB

