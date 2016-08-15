UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 15 Murad Chia Jei Biotechnology :
* Says 2015 dividend ex-dividend and ex-right date is Sep. 12
* Says last date before book closure Sep. 13 with book closure period from Sep. 14 to Sep. 18
* Record date Sep. 18
* Cash dividend payment date Nov. 2
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/KJO3vA
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources