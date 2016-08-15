Aug 15 Suzhou New District Hi Tech Industrial Co Ltd

* Says it plans to invest $7.5 million to set up Bank of Dasheng China with partners

* Says H1 contract sales at 3.7 billion yuan ($557.14 million), up 379.2 percent y/y

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2b5uC08; bit.ly/2b8uqwn

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6411 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)