BRIEF-Ringkjoebing Landbobank FY pre-tax profit up at DKK 661 million
* FY profit before tax increased by 12 percent to 661 million Danish crowns ($95 million)
Aug 15 Suzhou New District Hi Tech Industrial Co Ltd
* Says it plans to invest $7.5 million to set up Bank of Dasheng China with partners
* Says H1 contract sales at 3.7 billion yuan ($557.14 million), up 379.2 percent y/y
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2b5uC08; bit.ly/2b8uqwn
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6411 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* FY profit before tax increased by 12 percent to 661 million Danish crowns ($95 million)
* Lettings at 7 Clarges Street on over 80 pct of office space
* Maintaining positive momentum across all divisions and trading is in line with management expectations