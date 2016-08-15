BRIEF-Ringkjoebing Landbobank FY pre-tax profit up at DKK 661 million
* FY profit before tax increased by 12 percent to 661 million Danish crowns ($95 million)
Aug 15 Zhejiang Guangsha Co Ltd
* Says it returns to net profit of 488.9 million yuan ($73.62 million) in H1 versus net loss of 67.4 million yuan year ago
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2aTPZ0R
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6411 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* FY profit before tax increased by 12 percent to 661 million Danish crowns ($95 million)
* Lettings at 7 Clarges Street on over 80 pct of office space
* Maintaining positive momentum across all divisions and trading is in line with management expectations