Aug 15 Acula Technology Corp :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.35 per share for 2015

* Ex-dividend date Aug. 24

* Last date before book closure Aug. 25 with book closure period from Aug. 26 to Aug. 30

* Record date Aug. 30

* Payment date Sep. 19

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/j6baeA

