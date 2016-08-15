BRIEF-Ringkjoebing Landbobank FY pre-tax profit up at DKK 661 million
* FY profit before tax increased by 12 percent to 661 million Danish crowns ($95 million)
Aug 15 Long Bon International Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.20368201 per share for 2015
* Ex-dividend date Oct. 31
* Last date before book closure Nov. 1 with book closure period from Nov. 2 to Nov. 6
* Record date Nov. 6
* Payment date Dec. 1
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/zqhK4Y
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* FY profit before tax increased by 12 percent to 661 million Danish crowns ($95 million)
* Lettings at 7 Clarges Street on over 80 pct of office space
* Maintaining positive momentum across all divisions and trading is in line with management expectations