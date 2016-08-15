Aug 15 Long Bon International Co Ltd :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.20368201 per share for 2015

* Ex-dividend date Oct. 31

* Last date before book closure Nov. 1 with book closure period from Nov. 2 to Nov. 6

* Record date Nov. 6

* Payment date Dec. 1

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/zqhK4Y

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)