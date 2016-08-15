Aug 15 Lien Hwa Industrial Corp :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$1.20 per share and will pay stock dividend of T$0.25 per share for 2015

* Ex-dividend and ex-right date Aug. 29

* Last date before book closure Aug. 30 with book closure period from Aug. 31 to Sep. 4

* Record date Sep. 4

