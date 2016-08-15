Aug 15 Saint Fun International Co Ltd :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.1 per share and will pay stock dividend of T$0.2 per share for 2015

* Ex-dividend date Aug. 29

* Last date before book closure Aug. 30 with book closure period from Aug. 31 to Sep. 4

* Record date Sep. 4

* Payment date Oct. 14

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/EyuzoK

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)