Aug 15 Arbor Technology Corp :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.2 per share and will pay stock dividend of T$1,636,157 in total for 2015

* Ex-dividend date Sep. 8

* Last date before book closure Sep. 9 with book closure period from Sep. 10 to Sep. 14

* Record date Sep. 14

* Payment date Oct. 20

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Pto9GW

