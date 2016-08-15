Aug 15 Yummy Town Cayman Holdings :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$1.5 per share for 2015

* Says it will pay stock dividend of T$27,360,280 in total

* Ex-dividend and ex-right date Sep. 5

* Last date before book closure Sep. 6 with book closure period from Sep. 7 to Sep. 11

* Record date Sep. 11

