BRIEF-Internet Initiative Japan buys back 892,200 shares for 1.5 bln yen
* Says it completed share repurchase plan disclosed on Nov. 4, 2016, with a result of 892,200 shares repurchased for 1.50 billion yen
Aug 15 Beijing Enlight Media Co Ltd
* Says H1 net profit up 291.13 percent y/y at 321.46 million yuan ($48.42 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2baKOL1
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6390 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* FY EBIT climb by 20 percent to 13.6 million euros ($14.54 million)with a margin on sales up from 25 percent last year to 27 percent
ZURICH, Jan 31The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent lower at 8,312 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .