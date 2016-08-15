UPDATE 1-Nomura Holdings Q3 net profit doubles on strong fixed income business
* Q3 net profit 70.3 bln yen vs 35.4 bln yen in year-ago period
Aug 15 Shenzhen Glory Medical Co Ltd
* Says it aims to raise up to 840 million yuan ($126.54 million) in private placement of shares to fund projects

($1 = 6.6381 Chinese yuan renminbi)
* Says it plans to sell three properties in Tokyo to Hulic Co Ltd for 5.07 billion yen
* Fully diluted net asset value per share at Dec. 31 : $20.01