Aug 16 Teac Corp :

* Says the co and co's US-based unit Teac America Inc reached settlement of lawsuit filed by two U.S.-based companies, Ingram Micro and Synnex, regarding the price cartel of optical disk drive

* Says it will pay totaling $385,000 as settlement

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/mO0NQi

