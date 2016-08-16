Aug 16 Hengtong Optic-Electric Co., Ltd :

* Says it plans to set up joint venture in Jiangsu, with Anhui-based firm

* Says the company will invest 21 million yuan into the joint venture to hold 70 percent stake

* Says the joint venture with a registered capital of 30 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/uEW6jK

