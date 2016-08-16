Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 16 Hengtong Optic-Electric Co., Ltd :
* Says it plans to set up joint venture in Jiangsu, with Anhui-based firm
* Says the company will invest 21 million yuan into the joint venture to hold 70 percent stake
* Says the joint venture with a registered capital of 30 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/uEW6jK
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)