UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 16 Changchun Sinoenergy Corp :
* Says to use additional paid-in capital to distribute 10 new share for every 10 shares, to shareholders for 2015 as a record of Aug. 19
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on Aug. 22 and the dividend will be paid on Aug. 22
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/OERnDc
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources