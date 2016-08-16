Aug 16 Changchun Sinoenergy Corp :

* Says to use additional paid-in capital to distribute 10 new share for every 10 shares, to shareholders for 2015 as a record of Aug. 19

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on Aug. 22 and the dividend will be paid on Aug. 22

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/OERnDc

