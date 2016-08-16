Aug 16 Sichuan Languang Development Co Ltd:

* Says it issues third tranche of 2016 mid-term bills worth 1.3 billion yuan

* Says the bills with a term of five years and an interest rate of 5.50 percent

* Says the maturity date of Aug. 12, 2021

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/49fXp1

