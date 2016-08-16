Aug 16 GLP J-REIT :

* Says it to issue 247,507 new units via public offering

* Says it to issue 11,787 new units via private placement with subscription date of Sep. 26 and payment date of Sep. 27

* Says it planned to raise up to about 29.7 billion yen in total

* Says proceeds to be used for properties acquisition and loan repayment, etc

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/Gu4Nkg

