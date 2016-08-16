Aug 16 Nousouken Corp :

* Says it to buy 70,000 shares of a Japan-based co that engaged in overseas export of Japanese agricultural products, on Aug. 30

* Says it to hold 70 percent voting rights in the target co after transaction

* Says transaction price for shares is 35 million yen and advisory cost of 200,000 yen

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/P9Wr3H

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)