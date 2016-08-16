Aug 16 Bison Electronics :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.5 per share for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date Sep. 1

* Last date before book closure Sep. 3 with book closure period from Sep. 4 to Sep. 8

* Record date Sep. 8

* Payment date Oct. 14

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/25NIOw

