BRIEF-Access Bio lowers conversion price of second series bonds to 5,732 won/share
* Says it lowers conversion price of second series bonds to 5,732 won/share from 6,905 won/share
Aug 16 Tianjin Ringpu Bio Technology Co Ltd :
* Says it issued 15,347,182 shares at price of 14.9 yuan per share and raised about 229 million yuan in total, via private placement
Jan 31 Access Bio Inc : * Says it receives patent about chromatographic assay system * Says patent number is 12/241,583
