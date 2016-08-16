Aug 16 JICO CO.,LTD :

* Says rights issue of 14 million common shares

* Says issue price of 735 won per share, for proceeds of 10.3 billion won for operations

* Employee stock ownership association's preferred right to purchase the new shares at an allocation rate of 20 pct on Oct. 12

* Shareholders of record on Sep. 2 will have rights to purchase 0.404558654 rights share for each share held during Oct. 12, to Oct. 13

* Listing date of Nov. 1 for the new shares

Source text in Korean: me2.do/5t5VpqrS

