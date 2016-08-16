Aug 16 HS INDUSTRIES CO.,LTD :

* Says it will divest 1.64 million shares in its wholly-owned unit HWASEUNG ENTERPRISE CO,. LTD

* Says it will hold 92.1 percent stake in HWASEUNG ENTERPRISE CO,. LTD

Source text in Korean: me2.do/xIEvR9hk

