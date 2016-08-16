UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 16 Far Eastern New Century :
* Says it will issue 2016 unsecured corporate bonds, worth up to T$8 billion
* Says par value and issue price of T$1 million or its integral multiples
* Maturity period of up to ten years for the bonds
* Proceeds will be used to repay bonds and enrich operating funds
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/AXV8qZ
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources