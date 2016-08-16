Aug 16 Beijing Shunxin Agriculture Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to issue the second tranche of super short-term financing notes for 2016, worth 500 million yuan

* Notes are each with par value of 100 yuan, a term of 270 days and mature date on May 15, 2017

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/h5Qp5G

